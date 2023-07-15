Home / India News / PM Modi underscores roles of biz leaders in strengthening India-France ties

PM Modi underscores roles of biz leaders in strengthening India-France ties

French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Narendra Modi arrived to attend India-France CEO Forum after they addressed a joint press conference at Elysee Palace on Friday

ANI Europe
Photo: Twitter

Jul 15 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday acknowledged the significant role played by business leaders in strengthening the partnership between India and France.

At the India-France CEO Forum, PM Modi said, "I congratulate you on Bastille Day. This year we are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. Business leaders like you have contributed immensely to this partnership."

The India-France CEO Forum was held following the joint press meeting of PM Modi and French President Macron.

Prior to this, PM Modi presented a sandalwood sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to France.

The Prime Minister also presented gifts to the French First Lady, the Prime Minister of France, the President of the French Senate and the President of the French National Assembly.

"France's National Day is the symbol of 'liberty, equality and fraternity' for the world," says PM Modi, who was guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade.

Topics :FranceIndia's business leaders

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

