Amarnath Yatra resumes amid improved weather, over 6,000 offer prayers

As the weather showed significant improvement on Sunday, a batch of 6,491 pilgrims performed darshan at Amarnath holy cave.

Among the yatries who paid obeisance at the cave included 4700 men, 1,456 women, 213 children, 116 Sadhus and 6 Sadvis. 93,929 pilgrims performed darshan at Shri Amarnathji.

Earlier, the annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on the Pahalgam route following an improvement in weather conditions, officials said.

The Yatra on the other route, Baltal, is yet to resume.

Earlier, the Yatra was halted since Friday due to bad weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 67,566 pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine since the beginning of the Yatra on July 1.

About 18,354 pilgrims on July 5 left for the Amarnath cave shrine both from the Baltal base camp and Nunwan base camp performed the darshan.

"These include 12483 males, 5146 females, 457 children, 266 sadhus, and 2 sadhvis," an official statement said earlier this week.

According to the official spokesperson, pilgrims are being assisted during their entire journey by state agencies and civil departments by making all the essentials and facilities available to devotees.

Under the supervision of camp directors, the entire facilities are extended to yatris including Langers, health facilities, assistance by service providers including poniwallaa, pithuwalas, dandiwalas, sanitation, and many other assistance, the statement said.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will culminate on August 31, 2023.