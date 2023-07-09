Home / India News / J-K govt announces enhanced ration quota, praised by political parties

J-K govt announces enhanced ration quota, praised by political parties

Local residents also expressed their happiness and appreciation for the enhanced ration quota, praising the LG administration for this decision

ANI
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has made a significant announcement regarding an increase in the monthly ration quota for consumers.

This decision has received widespread praise from local residents and political parties in the region.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) expressed gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha for their responsiveness to protests and subsequent action.

He stated, "Our united efforts have paid off, bringing relief to countless families across several districts. Together, we can make a positive impact."

An Apni Party statement also commended LG Manoj Sinha for providing an additional 10 kg of ration at subsidized rates to over 57 lakh priority households in Jammu and Kashmir. The party attributed this achievement to their persistent advocacy and a series of district-level protests.

They emphasized that this decision would alleviate the burden on struggling households and contribute to their overall welfare.

Local residents also expressed their happiness and appreciation for the enhanced ration quota, praising the LG administration for this decision.

A local sarpanch, Mohammed Sadeeq, said, "We are very happy with this decision, and we thank LG Manoj Sinha and PM Modi."

Previously, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that in addition to the existing 5 kg of free ration per member per family, each family covered under the priority households would receive an additional 10 kg of ration. The ration will be provided at a subsidized rate of Rs 25 per kg, with a subsidy of Rs 9 per kg.

The decision will benefit 14.32 lakh ration cardholders and 57,24000 families covered under the Prime Minister's Food Supplementation Scheme for Priority households in the UT.

It is estimated to cost the government approximately Rs 1.80 crore annually. By reducing the cost of rice from Rs 34 per kg to Rs 25 per kg, this initiative aims to ensure that vulnerable households have access to affordable food supplies.

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

