Amarnath Yatra suspended on Pahalgam, Baltal routes due to heavy rains

Authorities on Wednesday suspended the Amarnath Yatra on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to heavy rains in Kashmir, a senior official said.

The yatra will remain suspended from Jammu too on Thursday due to the inclement weather conditions.

"Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for 30.07.2025 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps," Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, posted on its X handle.

It said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that due to heavy rains since early morning on Wednesday, the yatra has not been allowed on the tracks from Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps.