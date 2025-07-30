OGW held with 3 pistols in Jammu; search operation underway in Kathua

An Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terrorists was arrested along with three pistols here, while a fresh search operation was launched following movement of two suspected persons in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Police intercepted a Srinagar-bound private car at TCP Nagrota near here late Tuesday night, leading to the recovery of three pistols of different makes, including Chinese and Turkey and some ammunition, the officials said.

They said the driver of the vehicle, Azan Hamid of Srinagar, was arrested and is being questioned for his terror links.

The arms and ammunition were believed to have been smuggled from across the border and was being transported to Kashmir, the officials said.