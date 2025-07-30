Home / India News / OGW held with 3 pistols in Jammu; search operation underway in Kathua

Police intercepted a Srinagar-bound private car at TCP Nagrota near here late Tuesday night, leading to the recovery of three pistols of different makes

Indian army, security forces
The officials said security forces launched a search operation in Chabba chak, Rampur and adjoining areas | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
An Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terrorists was arrested along with three pistols here, while a fresh search operation was launched following movement of two suspected persons in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Police intercepted a Srinagar-bound private car at TCP Nagrota near here late Tuesday night, leading to the recovery of three pistols of different makes, including Chinese and Turkey and some ammunition, the officials said.

They said the driver of the vehicle, Azan Hamid of Srinagar, was arrested and is being questioned for his terror links.

The arms and ammunition were believed to have been smuggled from across the border and was being transported to Kashmir, the officials said.

More arrests and recovery are expected in the case, they said.

The officials said security forces launched a search operation in Chabba chak, Rampur and adjoining areas in Rajbagh sector of Kathua district following information about movement of two suspected persons in black dress and carrying backpacks.

The suspected persons, believed to be terrorists, were seen moving near Ujh river late Tuesday night, they said, adding the search operation is on and further details are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

