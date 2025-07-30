Guj ATS arrested 5 AQIS terrorists running terror module: Harsh Sanghvi

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a total of five Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorists, including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly running an online terror module and had links to Pakistani contacts, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, Sanghvi said, "Gujarat ATS had arrested 4 AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent) terrorists earlier. Yesterday, a woman from Bengaluru was arrested. She is highly radicalised and ran an online terror module. Important Pakistani contacts have been recovered from her electronic devices. In total, Gujarat ATS has arrested 5 AQIS terrorists running an online terror module."
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru for her alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda, said an official on Wednesday.
According to Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sunil Joshi, the woman was apprehended in connection with Al Qaeda. Her arrest follows the earlier detention of three other individuals linked to the case.
On July 23, the ATS arrested four terrorists with alleged links to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Confirming the arrests, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said all four suspects were under surveillance for activities suspected to be connected to AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda.
The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and coordinated surveillance, he added.Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
