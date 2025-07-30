Home / India News / Delhi govt approves night shifts for women, shops must follow safety rules

Delhi govt approves night shifts for women, shops must follow safety rules

The Delhi government has approved night shifts for women in shops and commercial places. Employers must ensure consent, safe transport, CCTV, female security staff, and other mandatory safety measures

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi government has approved a proposal that will now allow women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision on Tuesday, calling it a step towards making Delhi a 24x7 business hub and improving women’s participation in the workforce, news agency PTI reported. 
Calling it a “historic decision”, CM Gupta said the move is a big step for women’s economic empowerment and independence. “This policy is not just about extending work hours, but it is a statement of our intent to create a safer, more inclusive working environment for women in the national capital,” she said. 
She said that with this decision, Delhi will now join states like Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which already allow women to work during night hours. 
According to an official statement, companies must first get written consent from female employees before assigning them night shifts. Employers will also need to ensure safety measures such as: 
-Providing transport for women workers
-CCTV surveillance
-Female security staff
-Proper toilets, restrooms, and lockers
 
The government has made it compulsory for all establishments to set up Internal Complaints Committees as required under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.
 

Changes to old law needed

The new decision requires amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. As of now, the law does not allow women to work between 9 pm and 7 am in the summer and between 8 pm and 8 am in the winter. 
Once the changes are cleared by the Lieutenant Governor, women will officially be allowed to work at any time.
 
The statement also said that employers must ensure fair treatment of workers on night duty. This includes: 
-Payment through electronic transfers
-Benefits such as ESI, PF, and bonuses
-Weekly offs and overtime pay
 
“This step will make Delhi a more business-friendly destination while reinforcing our commitment to gender parity at the workplace,” Chief Minister Gupta said.
 
[With PTI inputs]

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nasa-Isro earth observation satellite NISAR all set for launch today

Delhi-NCR braces for more rain today; alert issued in parts of Rajasthan

Eminent economist Meghnad Desai dies at 85 in London, PM condoles death

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to release on YouTube Movies on Aug 1

Premium

Datanomics: Study pressure? School students account for most suicides

Topics :Delhi governmentRekha Guptawomen in night shiftwomen employmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story