Home / India News / Amid security, another batch of 9,200 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

Amid security, another batch of 9,200 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1

Press Trust of India Jammu
With this, a total of 65,544 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A fresh batch of over 9,200 pilgrims, the largest so far, left the base camp here in the early hours of Thursday for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

While 6,035 pilgrims left in a convoy of 194 vehicles for Pahalgam, another convoy of 112 vehicles carrying 3,206 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp at 3.30 am.

With this, a total of 65,544 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30.

A total to 1,46,508 pilgrims have offered prayers at the shrine since July 1.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

Also Read

On-the-spot registration of pilgrims starts in Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Cooperate with each other in every possible way: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Top headlines: India's outward FDI shrinks, HCL Tech to acquire ASAP group

Isro unveils vital facilities for solid motor advancement at SDSC in Andhra

In wake of Cheetah deaths experts demand increased role of experienced vets

Topics :securityAmarnath pilgrimsAmarnath yatraJammu and KashmirIndian Army

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story