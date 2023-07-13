Home / India News / Cooperate with each other in every possible way: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Cooperate with each other in every possible way: Delhi CM Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal will visit Wazirabad water treatment plant at 11:30 am, informed officials, adding that the plant has been shut down due to flooding in the area

ANI
Several areas of the city are under water as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged people in the national capital to look out for each other and extend all necessary assistance amid the floods caused by the rising waters of the Yamuna.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Delhi CM posted, "The water level of Yamuna is increasing continuously. The water level has now reached 208.46 metres, on account of which the Yamuna has flooded all nearby roads and areas. I urge people to avoid these routes. People are being evacuated from areas that have gone under water. The people residing in these areas are requested to cooperate with the administration. Saving lives at this time is of paramount importance. I hereby urge all the people to help each other out in all possible ways at this time."

CM Kejriwal will visit Wazirabad water treatment plant at 11:30 am, informed officials, adding that the plant has been shut down due to flooding in the area.

Several areas of the city are under water as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired in several places.

The North East district police have informed that more than 1000 people and around 999 cattle have been rescued from different areas near Yamuna, amid the ongoing flooding woes. The rescue was carried out in areas in Usmanpur, Shastri Park, and Sonia Vihar police station areas.

Officials have advised commuters to avoid these roads and plan their journeys accordingly.

Further, according to official inputs, the movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated as non-destined commercial vehicles won't be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghazipur border, and from Akshardham towards DND.The officials further said no commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover and also between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

Also Read

Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi

Delhi L-G Saxena calls DDMA meeting today over rising water level of Yamuna

Three million people in India at risk of flooding by glacial lakes: Study

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi, touches 207.49 mt mark

Monsoon woes: Flood warning in Delhi as Haryana releases water into Yamuna

Top headlines: India's outward FDI shrinks, HCL Tech to acquire ASAP group

Isro unveils vital facilities for solid motor advancement at SDSC in Andhra

In wake of Cheetah deaths experts demand increased role of experienced vets

Bihar cancels leaves of teachers amid BJP protest over recruitment policy

SDRF rescues people stranded due to waterlogging in U'khand's Laksar

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiDelhi governmentYamuna riverWater Level

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story