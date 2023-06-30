Home / India News / Amit Shah approves release of Rs 6,194 cr disaster relief fund to 19 states

Amit Shah approves release of Rs 6,194 cr disaster relief fund to 19 states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of Rs 6,194.40 crore to 19 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
The amount includes Rs 1,209.60 crore as central share of the State Disaster Response Fund to four states -- Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh -- for 2022-23, according to an official statement.

The statement added that Rs 4,984.80 crore will also be given to 15 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura -- for 2023-24.

The release of funds will help states undertake relief measures during the current monsoon season.

The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already approved the release of Rs 3,649.40 crore as central share of SDRF to nine states during 2023-24.

Based on the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations, the central government has allocated Rs 1,28,122.40 crore for SDRF for years 2021-22 to 2025-26, the release stated.

Topics :Amit ShahDisaster

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

