Tejas fighter completes seven years of service in Indian Air Force



Christened Tejas in 2003 by former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, the fighter aircraft is a multi-role platform that is steadily making a name as one of the world’s premier light fighters. India’s homegrown Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) on Friday completed seven years of service in the Indian Air Force (IAF).



Tejas is built to be an inherently unstable fighter, with a sophisticated and quadruplex flight control system. This allows the pilot carefree handling and enhanced manoeuvrability. Designed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), the multi-role Tejas fighter can perform the roles of air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike, switching between roles with the press of a button.



The first 20 Tejas Mark 1 fighters formed the IAF’s service into Number 45 Squadron — the “Flying Daggers.” Over the years, 45 Squadron has flown Vampires, Gnats and then the MiG-21 BIS, before being equipped with the Tejas Mark 1. This multi-role capability is further enhanced by the Tejas’ multi-mode airborne radar, helmet-mounted display system, a self-protection suite and a laser designation pod.



In May 2020, No 18 Squadron became the second IAF unit to operate the Tejas – still in its Mark 1 variant. All the aircraft flown by the Flying Daggers have been manufactured in India — first under licenced production, and then, like the Tejas, designed and developed in India as well.

JF-17 moving in parallel

The IAF’s confidence in the Tejas is underlined by the latest order for 83 Mark-1A fighters. These will have updated avionics, an active electronically-steered radar, an updated electronic warfare suite and a beyond visual range missile capability.



Contracted deliveries of the aircraft are expected to commence in February 2024. In the years to come, the LCA and its future variants will form an important mainstay of the IAF. The new LCA variant will be capable of firing a range of weapons, missiles and cannon-fire from increased stand-off ranges. The Tejas LCA will see a substantial increase in the overall indigenous content of the aircraft.



These include the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace in Malaysia, Dubai Air Show-2021, Sri Lanka Air Force anniversary celebrations in 2021, Singapore Air Show-2022 and Aero India Shows from 2017 to 2023. The IAF has showcased the DRDO’s indigenous aerospace design, development and production capabilities by showcasing the aircraft at various international air displays.



Meanwhile, China/Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder was being developed as a cheap and lightweight fighter that could take down the FC-1 Xiaolong. The service has inducted more than 100 Thunder jets since 2007. After participating in numerous exercises in the Indian skies with foreign air forces, Tejas made its debut abroad in March 2023 in Exercise Desert Flag in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).