Home / India News / Amit Shah keeping close eye on Manipur situation, taking regular inputs

Amit Shah keeping close eye on Manipur situation, taking regular inputs

The home minister is closely monitoring the Manipur situation and taking updates regularly from top functionaries of the state and central governments, sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amit Shah keeping close eye on Manipur situation, taking regular inputs

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur and is in constant touch with top functionaries of the state and central governments, sources said on Friday.

Shah, who is staying put in the national capital, is also taking regular inputs from security and intelligence agencies about the Manipur situation, which remained peaceful but tense on Friday.

The home minister is closely monitoring the Manipur situation and taking updates regularly from top functionaries of the state and central governments, sources said.

On Thursday, Shah held two video conferences attended by the Manipur chief minister, the state's chief secretary, the police chief, the Union home secretary and other top officials of the central government.

He also held telephonic conversations with chief ministers Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland, Zoramthanga of Mizoram and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam in view of the situation in Manipur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at least five Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers and seven senior superintendents of police (SSP) and SP-rank officers of the CRPF have been tasked with coordinating the deployment of various security forces in violence-hit Manipur, sources said.

The Centre has also rushed in about 20 fresh companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the CRPF and the BSF to the trouble-torn state. Induction of the CAPF units apart from that of the Army columns and the Assam Rifles is going on.

Some of these senior officers are being rushed in from Delhi and Ranchi, a source said.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday and intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the Metei community.

The state government on Thursday issued a shoot-at-sight order in "extreme cases" to contain the spiralling violence which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Amit Shah assures proactive steps to address demand for 'Frontier Nagaland'

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Sikkim CM urges his Manipur counterpart to take care of Sikkimeses people

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

Kids suffering from rare diseases: HC seeks presence of Health Secretary

No question of banning Bajrang Dal if it plays by rule-book: Cong's Moily

Prasar Bharti issues directive to rename All India Radio as Akashvani

SC says it's not an institution to sermonise society on morality, ethics

No alternative to Sharad Pawar: Sanjay Raut welcomes NCP panel decision

Topics :Amit ShahManipurIndia

First Published: May 05 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story