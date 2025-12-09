Home / India News / Amit Shah likely to visit Andaman & Nicobar Islands this week: Officials

Amit Shah likely to visit Andaman & Nicobar Islands this week: Officials

A senior official said they have received preliminary information about Shah's arrival either on December 11 or 12 at the Veer Savarkar International Airport

Amit Shah, Home Minister
In the evening, the home minister is likely to address a public gathering at the Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT) in Sri Vijaya Puram(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Sri Vijaya Puram
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for a day to commemorate the 116th anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's iconic poem Sagara Pran Talamala', officials said on Tuesday.

A senior official said they have received preliminary information about Shah's arrival either on December 11 or 12 at the Veer Savarkar International Airport, but the final itinerary is awaited.

Police sources said that according to initial information, Shah will attend an event on December 12 in Beodnabad in South Andaman, where a statue of Savarkar will be unveiled. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is also scheduled to attend the ceremony.

In the evening, the home minister is likely to address a public gathering at the Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT) in Sri Vijaya Puram, where a song dedicated to Savarkar will be formally released.

"He is also supposed to inaugurate a newly built forensic science laboratory in Sri Vijaya Puram. All information we have received so far from the MHA is preliminary, and hopefully in a day or two we will receive his final itinerary," a senior police officer said.

Savarkar was imprisoned in the Cellular Jail (Kala Pani) in Port Blair (now known as Sri Vijaya Puram) by the British in 1911. He was kept in solitary confinement and subjected to hard labour during his incarceration in the penal colony.

This will be Shah's second visit to the archipelago. He last visited in January 2023 to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. On that trip, he was the chief guest at the culmination of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Events Week', held from January 17 to 23, 2023, in Sri Vijaya Puram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Some politicising Vande Mataram by linking to Bengal polls, says HM

Supreme Court warns of 'anarchy' as BLOs face threats during SIR process

EC has no legal right to conduct SIR, claims Congress' Manish Tewari

Laws must ease citizens' lives, not burden them, says PM Modi at NDA meet

Respiratory drug sales surge in November as air quality continues to worsen

Topics :Amit ShahAndaman and Nicobar IslandsSavarkar

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story