Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume proceedings, LS set to discuss SIR

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will initiate a discussion on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as the Opposition continues to press for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The government has instead proposed a wider discussion on election reforms, underscoring that the Election Commission functions as an independent constitutional authority. The debate is expected to continue for two days.

Later in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will brief the House on the IndiGo crisis , following his statement in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. He assured that there would be “no compromise on safety” and highlighted the stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) in place to protect passengers affected by delays and cancellations.

Naidu also cautioned that strict action will be taken against any airline failing to comply with safety and passenger welfare regulations, while reiterating the government’s commitment to fostering more competition and consumer-friendly practices in India’s rapidly growing aviation sector. On Monday, the Lok Sabha witnessed a discussion on 'Vande Mataram' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which saw participation from all parties.