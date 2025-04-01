Amit Shah's J-K visit not linked to Kathua operation: CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir was not linked to the anti-militancy operation in Kathua.

The programme was finalised before the operation, he added.

"Do not link the Union minister's visit to the Kathua (operation). His programme was finalised before the Kathua encounter. It is a coincidence that his visit comes around the time of the Kathua operation," the chief minister told reporters after launching a free bus service for women at SKICC.

The home minister's visit does not have a security agenda only, he added.

"While the security (situation) will be reviewed, he (Shah) has planned a public meeting in Jammu as well Then, in Srinagar, he (Shah) will review the development work and inaugurate some projects," Abdullah said.

A combing operation is underway at the Panjtirthi site in Kathua to track down three terrorists who escaped after a brief encounter with security forces late on Monday, officials said.

Asked if Shah's visit was a sign of an improved relationship between the Union Territory government and the Centre, Chief Minister Abdullah said this was not the first time that the home minister was visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

"He (Shah) has come here before and he will continue to come. When I was the chief minister of the (erstwhile) state, home ministers used to come here then as well. P Chidambaram and (Sushil Kumar) Shinde also came, so it is not a big deal," he said.

"These visits should continue, our talks with him (Shah) are on. He has tried to help Jammu and Kashmir in the last few months. Last year, we asked for some more money and we got that money. This time also, we are hoping that the Centre will provide whatever help Jammu and Kashmir needs," Abdullah said.