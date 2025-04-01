WhatsApp bans over 9.7 mn accounts in India during Feb for safety reasons

WhatsApp on Tuesday said it banned more than 9.7 million accounts in India during February 2025, 1.4 million of which were proactively banned prior to any user reports.

Releasing its monthly safety report, the Meta-owned messaging app also shared tips on using the platform responsibly. It listed out ways to do so, including respecting boundaries, avoiding spamming with bulk and auto messages, and using broadcast lists responsibly.

"According to the report for the month of February 2025, WhatsApp banned over 9.7 million accounts in India for violating its Terms of Service. More than 1.4 million of these accounts were proactively banned prior to any user reports," WhatsApp said.

A WhatsApp spokesperson further said the platform has consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other technology, data scientists and experts, and processes, to keep users safe on the platform.

"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, our latest published report outlines user complaints received, actions taken, and WhatsApp's proactive approach to preventing abuse, including accounts that were proactively banned, before any reports from users," the spokesperson added.