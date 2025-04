LIVE: India's trust is RBI's greatest asset, says Sanjay Malhotra on central bank's 90th anniversary

Parliament will resume sessions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today at 11 am. On Friday, the Lok Sabha passed the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, which seeks to modernise regulations surrounding the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities of carriers involved in the transportation of goods by sea. The bill aims to enhance the legal framework and boost the efficiency of maritime trade in India.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, led by Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya , is set to host the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament from April 1 to 3, 2025. The event will see youth from across the country deliberating on key national issues, including " One Nation, One Election " and the vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). Participants will experience parliamentary proceedings firsthand. A total of 108 youth, the top three candidates from each State and Union Territory, have been selected to take part at the national level.