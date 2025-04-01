LIVE: India's trust is RBI's greatest asset, says Sanjay Malhotra on central bank's 90th anniversary

Parliament will resume sessions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today at 11 am. On Friday, the Lok Sabha passed the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, which seeks to modernise regulations surrounding the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities of carriers involved in the transportation of goods by sea. The bill aims to enhance the legal framework and boost the efficiency of maritime trade in India.

The White House has criticisd India's 100 per cent tariff on American agricultural goods , stating that such high levies, along with similar tariffs imposed by other countries, make it "virtually impossible" for US products to be exported. President Donald Trump has long criticised the tariffs imposed by India and other nations on American goods. He has announced plans to implement reciprocal tariffs starting April 2, which he has dubbed "Liberation Day" for the United States.