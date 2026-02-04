Amit Shah to roll out Bharat Taxi, cooperative ride-hailing app, on Feb 5

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch 'Bharat Taxi', India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, on Thursday after a successful two-month pilot operation, an official statement said.

The service aims to expand across all states and cities within two years.

Registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and established on June 6, 2025, Bharat Taxi operates on a zero-commission and surge-free pricing model with direct profit distribution to drivers. This positions it as an indigenous alternative to foreign investment-based platforms.

Backed by eight top cooperative organisations, the platform began pilot operations on December 2 in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, challenging established players like Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The ministry claims it has emerged as the world's first and largest cooperative-based ride-hailing platform and the world's largest driver-owned mobility platform. Since its launch, over 3 lakh drivers have joined the platform, more than 1 lakh users have registered, and over 10,000 rides completed daily in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. Around ₹10 crore have been distributed directly to drivers so far. The platform prioritises social security for drivers-called 'Sarathis'-through health insurance, accident insurance, retirement savings and a dedicated support system. Support centres operate at seven locations in Delhi. The platform provides emergency assistance, verified ride data and allows drivers to work on other platforms without exclusivity clauses. To promote women's empowerment, Bharat Taxi launched "Bike Didi", under which over 150 women drivers have joined the platform.

"In the coming years, Bharat Taxi aims to expand to all states and cities across the country within the next two years, establish dedicated support centres in every state, further strengthen drivers' social security, and develop a sustainable, inclusive, and cooperative-based mobility ecosystem through deeper integration with national digital public infrastructure," the statement said. During Thursday's launch, the top six performing Sarathis will be honoured for their contributions. Shah will distribute share certificates to these drivers, reinforcing the 'Sarathi Hi Malik' (driver is the owner) principle. Each honoured Sarathi will receive personal accident insurance of ₹5 lakh and family health insurance of ₹5 lakh. Nine MoUs will be signed with public and private stakeholders to strengthen operational integration, digital empowerment, safety and service delivery.