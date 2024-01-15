Amitabh Bachchan buys plot for Rs 14.5 crore in Ram Temple city Ayodhya

Ram temple updates: Ahead of the Ram mandir's inauguration ceremony next week, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a plot valued at Rs 14.5 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Bachchan intends to build a home measuring around 10,000 square feet in 'The Sarayu', a 7-star mixed-use enclave in the holy city, according to the Hindustan Times.

The deal was finalised with the Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).





ALSO READ: Uber launches EV autos in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony Bachchan, on the deal, remarked that Ayodhya holds a "special place in his heart." "…This is the start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital," the 81-year-old Bollywood veteran said.

HoABL said they were thrilled about the deal and welcomed Bachchan as the "first citizen" of 'the Sarayu'. The place is located about 15 minutes away from the Ram temple.

Real estate boom in Ayodhya Notably, the temple town is experiencing a real estate boom as the industry is betting on opportunities, citing the Ram Mandir launch scheduled for January 22.

ALSO READ: Nepal's Janakpur plans events on consecration ceremony of Ram temple With a focus on Ram Mandir, the government has an ambitious plan to transform the temple town of Ayodhya into a modern religious tourism hotspot. Accordingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched development projects worth Rs 15,700 crore in Ayodhya and adjoining areas in December last year in a bid to realise this vision.