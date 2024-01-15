Amitabh Bachchan buys plot for Rs 14.5 crore in Ram Temple city Ayodhya

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Real estate boom in Ayodhya Notably, the temple town is experiencing a real estate boom as the industry is betting on opportunities, citing the Ram Mandir launch scheduled for January 22. With a focus on Ram Mandir, the government has an ambitious plan to transform the temple town of Ayodhya into a modern religious tourism hotspot. Accordingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched development projects worth Rs 15,700 crore in Ayodhya and adjoining areas in December last year in a bid to realise this vision.
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport launched He also inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station as well as the newly built Ayodhya Airport, named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. These measures are aimed at improving tourism facilities in the city, with the anticipated high influx of tourists with the inauguration of the Ram Temple.
The Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state has also launched various infrastructure projects to elevate the city's reputation, aiming to turn it into a global attraction.
The modern transformation of Ayodhya is estimated to cost Rs 30,000 crore to the exchequer under the 'Ayodhya Vision 2047' theme.
(With agency inputs)
