WATCH: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay in Delhi

An IndiGo pilot was punched by a passenger on board in Delhi after the former announced that the flight would be delayed on account of dense foggy weather in the national capital.

An undated video of the incident, appearing to be captured by another passenger, also surfaced on social media and has gone viral. IndiGo has filed a complaint regarding the incident, which purportedly happened on Sunday.

The flight, scheduled from Delhi to Goa, was delayed due to low visibility.

The 19-second video shows the pilot and the crew standing outside the cockpit, facing the passengers when the assault took place. Following the announcement, a man in a yellow hoodie is seen rushing towards the pilot and hitting him.

VIDEO | An incident of a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot in the aircraft in Delhi when he announced flight delay was caught on camera.



The fight, which was delayed due to fog and low visibility, was scheduled from Delhi to Goa. IndiGo has filed a complain regarding the… — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2024

Regarding the matter, a Delhi Police officer said, "We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action."

According to the contents of the video, the flight appeared to be delayed for about 13 hours. "Today my team was waiting for 13 hours (for) their flight, and one guy got fed up," the video text read, indicating the assault.

100 flights delayed in Delhi on Sunday The incident follows amid heavy disruption to train and flight services due to dense foggy weather in Delhi and other parts of northern India. As Delhi records consecutive record-breaking temperatures this season, the adverse weather conditions have resulted in delays of dozens of flights daily, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

The temperature in the national capital dipped to the season's lowest temperature at 3 degrees Celsius at Aya Nagar on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

On the day of the incident in question, as many as 10 flights were diverted, while nearly 100 were delayed at the Delhi airport. The disruption was attributed to "zero visibility" at Delhi's Palam weather station during the pre-dawn and morning hours.

In a statement, IndiGo said its flight operations were impacted due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across north India. To avoid any inconvenience, it asked its passengers to check the flight status before leaving for the airport.

