Amrit Udyan 2024: President Murmu inaugurates Udyan Utsav, check details

What is the time to visit Amrit Udyan? The opening time for Amrit Udyan is 10 am and will close at 5 pm, while the last entry will be at 4 pm.
The entry and exit for all visitors is from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, which is close to the place where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The shuttle service will also be available for visitor's convenience from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 every 30 minutes from 9.30 am to 5 pm.
What can you carry inside Amrit Udhyan? Visitors can carry mobile phones, water bottles, milk bottles for infants, purses/handbags, and electronic keys with them. Apart from this, there is a provision for toilets, drinking water, and medical facilities at different places along the public route.
Amrit Udyan 2024: Point of attraction
- You will see a 225-year-old Sheesham tree
- Theme garden with 42,000 Tulips of 18 varieties
- Floral Clock, which is a floral exhibiting in the form of a stationary clock
- Bonsai Garden, which has over 300 bonsais of a decade old
- Musical Fountains synchronised with classical Indian Music
- You will also get to see Vertical Garden, Gardens in Wheelbarrows, Zen Garden, Tray Garden, and Majestic Banyans.
Amrit Udyan's ticket price To visit Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan is completely free during Udyan Utsav.
Amrit Udyan: Special dates for special visits
- 22 February 2024: Differently abled/visually challenged persons
- 23 February 2024: Defence Forces and Personnel of Paramilitary Forces & Police
- 01 March 2024: Women, Tribal and Women's SHGs
- 05 March 2024: Orphan Children in and around Delhi NCR
How to book online tickets for Amrit Udyan 2024?
- Visit the official website, visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.
- On the home page check for the 'Amrit Udyan' link and click on it.
- Click on Book Your Visit Now
- Select the date and time.
- Then select the number of people visiting within the assigned age group
- After entering the Continue button, you have to share your mobile number for OTP.
- Verify the details and review the details.
- You can save and download the copy for future reference.