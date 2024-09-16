Anant Chaturdashi is a festival honouring Lord Vishnu, celebrated by both Jains and Hindus. It is the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and occurs on the 14th day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. In addition to performing rituals and prayers on this day, devotees immerse idols of Ganesh in water, signifying the deity's return to his celestial home. In order to ask Lord Vishnu for blessings related to prosperity and well-being, devotees often do fasting and special prayers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Ritual time This year, on Tuesday, September 17, the important Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi will be observed. Drik Pachang states that the following are the lucky times to commemorate the occasion:

• Anant Chaturdashi puja muhurat - 06:12 AM to 11:44 AM

• Duration - 05 Hours 32 Mins

• Chaturdashi Tithi starts - 15:10 PM on September 16, 2024

• Chaturdashi Tithi concludes- 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024.

Anant Chaturdashi: History

Ancient mythology states that during the Pandavas' banishment, Lord Krishna suggested Draupadi and the Pandavas to keep the Anant Vrat, a fast honouring Lord Vishnu, in order to triumph over their hardships and retake their lost kingdom.

It is said that the fast has the ability to grant lolasting rewards in this life as well as the next, and to fulfil requests. In order to reap the most spiritual and material rewards, one must observe the Anant Vrat for 14 consecutive years.

Importance of Anant Chaturdashi

For desires that are both material and spiritual, Anant Chaturdashi is very important. Those who fast and pray to Lord Vishnu on this day are considered to achieve eternal virtue, according to sacred texts.

It is said that the students who start their studies on Anant Chaturdashi end up becoming successful and achieve wisdom. For those after financial success, this is the perfect time to draw in abundance and riches.

What is the Puja ritual of the Anant Chaturdashi?

Lord Vishnu devotees fast on this day with great devotion. The fast lasts throughout the day, and one of the important ceremonies includes tying the Anant Sutra, a sacred thread, on the arm as a symbol of divine protection and benefits. The day is regarded as a chance to pursue prosperity and well-being while also deepening one's spiritual connection.