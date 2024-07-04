Andhra CM meets PM, terms talks on state-specific issues 'constructive'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and described their discussions on key development issues concerning the state as "constructive".

During the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Naidu -- whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is an important ally in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre -- advocated for increased assistance to Andhra Pradesh in lieu of special category status.

The TDP chief presented several crucial proposals for the state's development and sought the Union government support, sources said.

Following the meeting, he expressed confidence in Andhra Pradesh's potential to "re-emerge as a powerhouse among states" under PM Modi's leadership.

"Today, I had a constructive meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, in Delhi to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership, our state will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states," Naidu said in a post on X.

The PMO confirmed the meeting between Naidu and Modi via social media.



Naidu's two-day Delhi visit included meetings with several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Piyush Goyal, Manohar Lal and Hardeep Singh Puri.

TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who are ministers in the Modi cabinet, were also present in the meeting.

Naidu discussed key state issues with Union Home Minister Shah, national highway projects with Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari, agriculture and rural development with Agriculture Minister Chauhan and praised the "spirit of cooperative federalism" after talks with Commerce Minister Goyal.

Naidu also met 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya here.

"We discussed a wide range of subjects related to accelerating the nation's and the state's progress. The NDA government is committed to building a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Andhra Pradesh," Shah said in a post on 'X' after the meeting.

Sources indicated that meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister J P Nadda are on Naidu's agenda.

The visit is seen as crucial for securing Central support for Andhra Pradesh's development following its 2014 bifurcation. Naidu's engagements in the capital underscore the TDP's importance as an NDA partner and the state's push for accelerated growth.