Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

People like Naidu make our nation better, more vibrant, says PM Modi

PM Modi said Naidu, known for his witty wordplay, is certainly a wordsmith but is as worksmith as well

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on his 75th birthday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on his 75th birthday, lauding his dedication, adaptability and unwavering commitment to public service.
Modi shared an article he wrote on Naidu, a seasoned BJP leader before becoming vice president, as he noted that his journey exemplifies his unique ability to navigate the complexities of Indian politics with ease and humility.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He added, "I hope young karyakartas, elected representatives and all those who have a passion to serve learn from his life. It is people like him who make our nation better and more vibrant".
Naidu's birthday is an occasion to celebrate a leader whose life journey showcases dedication, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to public service, he said, adding that his eloquence, wit and steadfast focus on developmental issues have earned him respect across party lines.
Modi recalled their long association and said he had learnt a lot from him.
He said if there is one thing that has remained common in Naidu's life, it is his love for people.
Lauding his ideological commitment, he said his brush with activism and politics began in Andhra Pradesh with student politics as a student leader.
He said, "Considering his talent, oratory and organisational skills, he would have been welcomed in any political party but he preferred to work with the Sangh Parivar because he was inspired by the vision of Nation First. He was associated with the RSS, ABVP and then strengthened the Jana Sangh and the BJP."

The prime minister also praised the former BJP president's role in the anti-Emergency movement and the agitation against the dismissal of the N T Ramarao government in Andhra Pradesh.

More From This Section

P Chidambaram

Bulldozing 3 existing laws: Chidambaram slams govt over new criminal bills

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi urges Gadkari to complete work on highway in Jorhat

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee-led govt, says West Bengal unsafe for women

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Agencies misleading SC, INDIA bloc to protest against it: Sanjay Singh

PremiumJMM Executive President Hemant Soren (right), wife Kalpana Soren, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren attend a rally in Sahibganj’s Bhognadih on Sunday | PHOTO: PTI

With Hemant by his side, Jharkhand CM Champai makes swift populist moves

Modi said Naidu, known for his witty wordplay, is certainly a wordsmith but is as "worksmith" as well.
He said, "No less than a stalwart like NTR noted his talent and wanted him to join his party but Venkaiah garu refused to deviate from his core ideology. He led the party on the floor of the Assembly and became the AP BJP president."

In 2000, when the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was keen on inducting Naidu into the government as a minister, the latter conveyed his preference for the Ministry of Rural Development.
"This left everyone, including Atalji, puzzled. But Venkaiah garu was clear - he was a kisan putra (farmer's son); he spent his early days in villages. Hence, his area of interest was rural development," Modi said in the write-up.
The prime minister said as vice president, he undertook various steps that enhanced the dignity of the office. He was an outstanding chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, ensuring that the young, women and first-time MPs get the opportunity to speak.
When the decision to remove Articles 370 and 35(A) were placed on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, Naidu was in the Chair, Modi recalled.
"I am sure it was an emotional moment for him - the young boy who was drawn to Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream of a united India, on the Chair, when this was finally achieved," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Protest, Parliament Protest

Parliament LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs to protest against 'misuse of investigating agencies', NEET issue

International justice

LIVE: New criminal codes come into effect from today; first case filed against Delhi street vendor

Rohit Sharma, India cricket team, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Highlights: BCCI announces cash prize of Rs 125 cr for Indian team for its T20 WC triumph

Modi, Narendra Modi

People have reposed faith in democratic system: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

Modi, Narendra Modi, M Venkaiah Naidu, Venkaiah Naidu

From being farmer's son to Vice Prez, Naidu's journey inspiring: PM Modi

Topics : Narendra Modi Venkaiah Naidu M Venkaiah Naidu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon