Home / India News / Andhra court extends remand of ex-CM Naidu till Sept 24 in corruption case

Andhra court extends remand of ex-CM Naidu till Sept 24 in corruption case

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told PTI that the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau here extended the former Chief Minister's remand by two days

Press Trust of India Vijayawada
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A court here on Friday extended the judicial remand of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the case pertaining to AP Skill Development Corporation scam till September 24.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told PTI that the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau here extended the former Chief Minister's remand by two days.

Meanwhile, the High Court has scheduled the hearing on the FIR quash petition filed by Naidu at 1:30 pm today.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam

CM Jagan lashes out at Naidu over Andhra Skill Development Corp scam

Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative during questioning, claims AP police

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth

Delhi Court summons Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi in alleged Land for Job scam case

Supreme Court bench to start hearing pleas on marital rape in mid-October

'Fairly good chance': Ex-Isro chief on Vikram lander and Pragyan waking up

SC dismisses PIL seeking independent audit of source code of EVMs

Indian-origin Chetna Maroo's debut novel shortlisted for Booker Prize 2023

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshSkill developmentScam

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story