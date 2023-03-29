Home / India News / Andhra govt can exceed 2026 education targets, says World Bank official

Andhra govt can exceed 2026 education targets, says World Bank official

The Andhra Pradesh government can exceed the targets set for 2026 in the education sector, said World Bank's Country Director, Auguste Tano Kouame

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Amaravati
Andhra govt can exceed 2026 education targets, says World Bank official

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh government can exceed the targets set for 2026 in the education sector, said World Bank's Country Director, Auguste Tano Kouame.

Kouame made these observations after an extensive visit of the state, trying to understand its schemes and programmes in detail.

He (Kouame) specifically talked about some segments where targets can be revised upwardspercentage of students in class 4 who will become proficient in mathematics by the end of 2026, said a state government statement on Tuesday night.

The World Bank official noted that schools' physical and digital education infrastructure can be improved by revising the targets and also incorporating community audits as well as enhancing leadership quality in headmasters. AP's schemes and programmes are in the correct direction with potential to exceed targets fixed earlier, the statement quoted him as saying.

Considering the World Bank official's stamp of approval as a major validation of AP's schemes, the government listed Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Nadu-Nedu, and Jagananna Gorumudda as some of those reviewed by him.

Topics :Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentWorld Bank

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Also Read

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Inter-state school education disparity significantly down since 2017: Rpt

Personality test mandatory for Group-1 job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh

Have cancelled govt events, will actively take part in rallies: CM Bommai

Water cess not applicable in Punjab, clarifies Himachal CM Sukhu

Mamata starts dharna to protest Centre's 'discrimination' against Bengal

Chhattisgarh coal levy case: ED conducts fresh searches against IAS officer

Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13

Next Story