Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 659 crore under YSR EBC Nestham scheme

Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 659 crore under YSR EBC Nestham scheme

Under YSR EBC Nestham scheme, Andhra government will extend a financial help of Rs 15,000 per annum for three years to make women self-reliant and turn them into entrepreneurs

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh)
Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 659 crore under YSR EBC Nestham scheme

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday disbursed Rs 659 crore under the second tranche of YSR EBC Nestham, benefiting 4.3 lakh needy women.

At a function held at Markapuram in Prakasam district, the Chief Minister gave away the assistance to women belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Aryavaishya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other upper castes.

The money would be directly credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 years, aimed at enabling them set up businesses to attain economic empowerment.

The life story of each and every woman from a household is as great and inspiring as that of a legend, especially how they strive for the welfare of their family, overcoming several obstacles, said Reddy in a statement.

Under YSR EBC Nestham scheme, the State government will extend a financial help of Rs 15,000 per annum for three years to make women self-reliant and turn them into entrepreneurs.

Incidentally, the scheme was not part of YSRCP's 2019 election manifesto but was later introduced by the Chief Minister to extend a helping hand to needy women from Open Category communities.

The Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs 1,257 crore under this scheme so far, crediting Rs 30,000 each in two tranches.

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyAndhra Pradesh governmentAndhra Pradeshscheme

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Also Read

Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy disburses Rs 6,419 cr under YSR Asara scheme

Andhra Pradesh govt to start functioning from Vizag from April 2023

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

YSR Congress Twitter handle hacked, party's Andhra chief confirmed

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

El Nino after La Nina year tends to result in rainfall deficit: Experts

India's experiences can help Uganda's development journey: EAM Jaishankar

Vande Bharat train between Ajmer, Delhi Cant big gift for Rajasthan: Gehlot

MVA should work unitedly irrespective of differing opinions: Sharad Pawar

FIR against Union Minister Arjun Munda, 40 others over protest in Ranchi

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story