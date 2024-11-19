Bengaluru Tech Summit: CM Siddaramaiah launches GCC policy, skilling drive

The Karnataka government unveiled several key initiatives, including the Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy and skilling programmes, at the 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024.

Karnataka plans to set up three innovation districts for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the state, which will serve as global hubs for innovation and research.

“We will establish three dedicated global innovation districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Belagavi. These will be dedicated parks for GCCs,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said. “The launch of India’s first Policy Centre for GCCs and the Nipuna Karnataka programme, aimed at skilling 100,000 individuals in cutting-edge technologies, reflects our commitment to empowering local talent and fostering global competitiveness. The Centre of Excellence in AI, in collaboration with IIT Alumni Center Bangalore, positions Karnataka as a hub for advanced R&D and startup innovation,” said Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy 2024 aims to attract the establishment of 500 new GCCs in Karnataka, achieving a total of 1,000 GCCs in Karnataka by 2029. It would support the creation of 3.5 lakh new jobs in Karnataka by 2029. The aim is also to generate an economic output of $50 billion in Karnataka through the GCCs established by 2029. Karnataka has a vibrant ecosystem hosting over 875 esteemed Global Capability Centre (GCC) units. The state boasts the largest share of India's GCC talent, with approximately 35 per cent of the country's GCC workforce contributing to its economy. In recent years, these centres have evolved from traditional back-office roles to become crucibles of innovation, reflecting a significant climb up the value chain.

D K Shivakumar, deputy chief minister, Government of Karnataka, said the state is home to over 650 GCCs, hosting the largest share of India’s GCC talent. “Our city, Bengaluru, is home to around 400 Fortune 500 companies. Karnataka is the global destination for startups, and I’m proud to say that the world’s tech leaders call Karnataka home,” said Shivakumar.

Priyank M Kharge, minister for electronics, IT, Bt and rural development and panchayat raj, Government of Karnataka, said Karnataka is reinforcing its position as a preeminent hub for innovation and business services with the introduction of the Karnataka Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy 2024.

Kharge said the policy is built upon cultivating a highly skilled workforce, fostering collaboration between GCCs and Karnataka's vibrant innovation ecosystem. It also includes establishing a supportive regulatory framework and offering targeted incentives for growth both within Bengaluru and beyond.

“Our vision extends beyond reinforcing Bengaluru's reputation as a top choice for GCCs; we aim to spread the prosperity of this booming sector to other cities within the state,” said Kharge. “Our ambition is to forge a mutually beneficial alliance with GCCs, providing them with a rich soil for innovation that yields economic and intellectual dividends for the state.”

The market size of India's global capability centres (GCCs) is likely to grow to $99 billion-$105 billion by 2030 from $64.6 billion in FY24, according to a report by IT industry body Nasscom and consulting firm Zinnov.

Skilling 1,00,000 trainees

The Karnataka government also unveiled Nipuna Karnataka, which aims to enhance the skills of local talent to improve their global competitiveness in emerging technologies. The objective is to equip Karnataka’s workforce with advanced skills that align with the requirements of high-demand sectors, thus fostering economic growth and increasing employment opportunities both within and outside the state. The aim is that local talent is skilled locally and works globally.

As part of the Nipuna initiative, five strategic MoUs (memoranda of understanding) were exchanged with global tech giants—Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM, and the BFSI Consortium—aiming to bolster collaboration and drive innovation. These MoUs aim to train 1,00,000 trainees in the next year with the placement of 70 per cent of the trained professionals.

“One of our greatest strengths is the energy and innovation of our youth. With nearly 30 per cent of our population between the ages of 15 and 29, Karnataka is a state powered by creative, ambitious young minds. This vibrant, dynamic demographic is not only shaping the future of our state but is poised to lead the country and leave a lasting global imprint,” said Shivakumar. “In line with the future, over 650,000 employees in Karnataka are being trained on Generative AI skills in 2023-2024, with a 9X increase in Gen AI-related activities in CY23 over CY22. This surge in AI activity is just one example of how we are positioning ourselves at the cutting edge of future technologies,” he said.

The government said that in a rapidly changing global economy, industries are increasingly demanding advanced skills in areas such as information technology, biotechnology, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity. To meet this challenge, Nipuna Karnataka seeks to create a future-ready workforce capable of driving Karnataka’s economic growth while also enhancing employment opportunities.

The government, along with Microsoft, aims to mentor over 10,000 trainees per year in emerging technology with a focus on deep tech. With Intel, it aims to train 20,000 trainees per year in AI under various programmes like AI for All, AI for Youth, and Unnati.

Accenture would train 10,000 people in areas such as cybersecurity and quantum computing. IBM has committed to train 50,000 people on AI and cloud services, with a special focus on hands-on training to gain practical experience. The BFSI Consortium would train 10,000 people in the banking and financial sector, aiming to ensure their placement in reputed companies working in the fintech sector.

One of the key highlights of BTS was the recognition given by the Department of Electronics, IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka, to Sriharsha Majety, chief executive officer and co-founder of food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy, for his achievements in building one of Karnataka’s earliest and most inspiring startups. Majety expressed his gratitude for the honour, acknowledging Karnataka's vibrant innovation ecosystem for inspiring and empowering entrepreneurs to dream big and create impactful solutions.