Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers amid rising air pollution

As Delhi continues to grapple with 'severe' air pollution, the Delhi Airport on Thursday issued an advisory for passengers and informed that all flight operations are currently normal, however, 'Low Visibility Procedures' are in progress at the airport.

The advisory requested the passengers to contact their respective airlines for 'updated information' about their flights.

"Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the advisory reads.

A dense layer of smog enveloped the national capital as the pollution levels continued to rise. The AQI level in Delhi at 8 a.m. was 428, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the India Meteorological Department, increased wind activity may help lower pollutant concentrations, with AQI expected to improve to the "very poor" category.

The AQI turned "severe" for the first time this season on Wednesday, with the Commission for Air Quality Management describing the situation as an "episodic event" of "unprecedented extremely dense fog."

Bhayender, a local said that the daily activities were being affected due to the increased pollution. Speaking to ANI, he said "The pollution has increased. We are facing breathing problems and irritation in the eyes. Earlier we used to go for running, but we are not even able to do that now."

Delhi has been continuously battling with air pollution for the last 14 days, post-Diwali.