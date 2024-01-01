Andhra to launch second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh government, under its flagship Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme to provide better health services to the poor, has scheduled to implement it throughout the state as part of the second phase starting January 2.

The government has been revolutionising the health sector in the state with the aim of 'leave no one behind' and the 'leave no village behind' concept to provide quality health services free of cost.

"Under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the department has been working to achieve 'Aarogya Andhra Pradesh' and, as part of the goal, the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS) I programme was completed in 50 days, benefiting over 60 lakh people," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

Under JAS I, the CHOs/ANMs have visited 1,45,35,705 households in rural and urban areas and conducted 6,45,06,018 tests at their houses. 12,423 JAS health camps were conducted with an OP attendance of 60,27,843 people and 1,64,982 patients were referred to Dr YSR Arogyasri network hospitals for further treatment free of charge.

"All the patients referred from JAS camps are hand-holded by CHO/ANM and Arogyamitra of Network Hospital to ensure they get quality health care and treatment. The patients are being given Rs 500 for transport and other expenditures and the entire process is monitored by an app," the release added.

After the success of the JAS-I programme, the government has decided to implement the "Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha-II Programme" continuously at all mandals and urban local bodies for six months, covering all village and ward secretariats.

JAS-II would cover all households specifically targeting chronic patients, pregnant and lactating mothers, neo-natal and infant care, adolescent health, and persons with chronic diseases.

"Through this program, the government intends to ensure that health issues are not only identified at the doorstep but also addressed through the right treatment upon proper consultation and referral to the Aarogyasri Network Hospitals. Responsibility will be entrusted to the family doctor as well as the CHO/ANM for handholding the patients to ensure follow-up consultation and making drugs available at the village itself as per their needs," the release added.

The program would be completed in three phases: communication of camp details by volunteers, camp day, and follow-up of referral cases.

In phase I of JAS II, the volunteers and people's representatives will visit the door-to-door and explain about Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha II camp, the date of the camp, and venue details. The volunteer shall make door-to-door visits twice before the JAS Health camp. The first visit will be done 15 days before the camp date to inform the venue and date and the second visit three days prior as a reminder.

"Health camps shall be organised in the VHC and urban secretariats. The total mandals will be equally divided to organise one camp every Tuesday of the week in half of the mandals and every Friday in the remaining half of the mandals in the district. In urban areas, the camps shall be conducted on Wednesday, ensuring all urban secretariats are covered in 6 months. In each Health camp, a minimum of three doctors, including two specialist doctors and one PMOA (Paramedical Ophthalmic Assistant), will be present for consultation," as per the release.

A total of 13954 JAS II health camps shall be conducted in six months. In rural areas, 10032 camps and in urban areas, 3922 health camps shall be conducted. During January 2024, a total of 3583 camps shall be conducted.

To provide specialist care at JAS II health camps, General Medicine-543, Gynecologists- 645, General Surgeons-349, Pediatricians- 285, Orthopaedics- 345 and other specialists- 378 will be providing services. Besides, 2545 specialist doctors and 2731 MBBS doctors will also take part in the JAS II health camps. To conduct eye screening, a total of 562 PMOAs will be deployed for health camps.

"Drugs and diagnostic arrangements: All the JAS II camps are ensured with 92 categories of drugs in rural areas and 152 categories of drugs in urban areas and are kept ready for dispensing as per doctor's advice. Further, 14 categories of drugs are made ready in emergency drug kits in rural areas. To provide diagnostic services, seven types of tests will be conducted at the campsite," the release stated.

The family doctor, CHO and ANM of the village shall follow up on all referral cases recommended by the doctors at the health camp to ensure the patient is handholded to visit Arogyasri Network Hospital and required treatment is given. Patients with chronic illnesses will get follow-up consultations and medicines free of charge in all Arogyasri Network hospitals. The required medicines will be directly sent to the village clinic and will be handed over directly to the patient by CHO/ANM along with a prescription explanation.

"Key Dates: Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha II Campaign launch is on January 2. Volunteers visiting households: 15 days before the camp date and a second reminder 3 days before the camp. JASII Health Camps start in rural areas on January 1. JAS II health camps start in urban areas on January 3," as per the release.