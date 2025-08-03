ED probe into Anil Ambani linked companies: What turns bad loan into fraud

Default, wilful default, fraud: What RBI says
- Diversion of funds from sanctioned purpose
- Siphoning of funds, making them unavailable for repayment
- Sale or misuse of secured assets without lender’s consent
When does PMLA come in?
- A default occurs
- The bank detects anomalies and initiates a forensic audit
- The audit confirms diversion or misreporting
- The bank files an FIR and classifies the loan as fraud
- ED or CBI steps in if criminality is apparent
Where the Anil Ambani-linked case fits in
Loan fraud vs bad loan: What's the difference?
- Market downturns
- Failed business models
- External shocks (like Covid-19 or raw material inflation)
What past loan frauds reveal
- DHFL–Wadhawan (₹34,000 crore): Fake housing loans and fund diversion to shell entities
- ABG Shipyard (₹22,842 crore): Inflated assets and overseas fund routing
- Rotomac Pens (₹3,695 crore): Misuse of export credits for unrelated firms
- IL&FS: Inter-company lending inflated asset books and masked real exposure
What happens after a fraud label?
- Borrowers are barred from bank finance for five years
- Lenders can initiate asset recovery via SARFAESI or IBC
- ED/CBI may seize assets and press charges
- Criminal convictions can lead to jail terms and financial penalties
- Borrowers often contest the fraud tag in courts, delaying outcomes
