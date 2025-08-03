Operation continues on third day in J-K's Kulgam, one terrorist neutralised

Security forces continue their operation in the Akhal Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation.

On Saturday, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said. The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact."