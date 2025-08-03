Heavy rain floods Delhi roads; more showers expected till August 8

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, offering respite from persistent humidity but also causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital.

Areas such as Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, Aiims, and Panchkuian Marg were heavily affected, with visuals showing commuters wading through flooded roads. Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, and Deoli Vidhan Sabha also reported severe waterlogging, compounding the troubles for residents.

Delhi-NCR to see more rain today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR. Areas such as Bahadurgarh, Manesar, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh are likely to experience rain and cloudy skies through the day.

ALSO READ: Bihar, north-east states record below-normal rainfall, shows data The IMD expects the maximum temperature to remain between 31–33 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of around 26 degrees Celsius. Light rain is likely to persist in the region until August 8. Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory Despite the rainfall, Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the 'satisfactory' range. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 79 at 7 am on August 3, slightly higher than the AQI of 74 recorded the previous day. ALSO READ: Conduct checks on STPs like ED raids, Munde tells pollution control body According the the central pollution control board (CPCB) norms, an AQI of 0–50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.