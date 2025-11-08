Animal lovers protest against SC's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi

For the second consecutive day, animal lovers held a protest outside the Jhandewalan Mandir in the national capital on Saturday, demanding the withdrawal of the Supreme Court order directing authorities to shift stray dogs from public areas to designated shelters.

The Supreme Court, citing a rise in dog-bite cases in institutional zones such as schools, hospitals and railway stations, has instructed civic bodies and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to relocate stray dogs and cattle from these spaces and along highways.

Dozens of protesters carrying placards and banners assembled peacefully near the temple, expressing concern over the welfare of street dogs.