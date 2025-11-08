Home / India News / Animal lovers protest against SC's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi

Animal lovers protest against SC's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi

Dozens of protesters carrying placards and banners assembled peacefully near the temple, expressing concern over the welfare of street dogs

Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog Shelter
The Supreme Court has instructed civic bodies and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to relocate stray dogs and cattle from these spaces and along highways | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
For the second consecutive day, animal lovers held a protest outside the Jhandewalan Mandir in the national capital on Saturday, demanding the withdrawal of the Supreme Court order directing authorities to shift stray dogs from public areas to designated shelters.

The Supreme Court, citing a rise in dog-bite cases in institutional zones such as schools, hospitals and railway stations, has instructed civic bodies and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to relocate stray dogs and cattle from these spaces and along highways.

Dozens of protesters carrying placards and banners assembled peacefully near the temple, expressing concern over the welfare of street dogs.

Animal caregiver Ritika Sharma, who participated in the demonstration, said that the decision was "deeply unfair" and ignored ground realities.

"There aren't enough proper shelters or trained staff to care for so many animals. Moving them from their familiar places will only increase their suffering. They need sterilisation and food, not confinement," she said.

Another protester, Ajay Mehta, said the order would be difficult to implement without endangering the dogs' lives.

"You can't just lift thousands of animals off the streets overnight. The government must come up with a humane, long-term solution," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Stray dogsSupreme CourtDogs

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

