PM Modi to visit Bhutan on Nov 11 to boost ties further, inaugurate project

Modi will meet Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during the November 11-12 visit

Modi's visit also coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, which have been sent to Bhutan from India | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Bhutan on Tuesday on a two-day visit to further strengthen bilateral ties and inaugurate a mega hydroelectric project jointly developed by the two countries.

The prime minister will also attend celebrations to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the former king of Bhutan.

"The visit seeks to strengthen the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

Modi and King Wangchuck will jointly inaugurate the 1020 mega watt Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project developed jointly by India and Bhutan, it said.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary partnership marked by deep mutual trust, goodwill and respect for each other," it said.

Modi's visit also coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, which have been sent to Bhutan from India.

He will offer prayers to the holy relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Bhutan government, the MEA said.

"The shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties are a hallmark of the special partnership," the MEA said.

"The prime minister's visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to deliberate on ways to further enhance and strengthen our bilateral partnership, and exchange views on regional and wider issues of mutual interest," it said.

The ties between India and Bhutan have been on an upswing.

In September, India unveiled its plan to build two cross-border train links with Bhutan at a cost of over Rs 4,000 crore, in the first such railway connectivity projects with the Himalayan nation.

Under the initiative, new rail links will be set up between the Bhutanese cities of Gelephu and Samtse and Kokrajhar in Assam and Banarhat in West Bengal.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-Bhutanbilateral ties

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

