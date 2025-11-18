US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in Baba Siddique murder case

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, a key accused in the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique , is being deported to India from the United States (US), a police official said on Tuesday.

Bishnoi is also wanted in the case involving gunfire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s home in April 2024. He is expected to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday, the official added.

Multiple cases across India

According to police, Mumbai Police had earlier submitted two proposals seeking his extradition. With several cases registered against him in different parts of the country, the Union government will decide which agency will take custody first.

Earlier this month, agencies learnt that Bishnoi, who frequently travelled between the US and Canada, had been detained in Canada. He was reportedly holding a Russian passport obtained using forged documents, the official said. Family of Baba Siddique welcomes move NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Baba Siddique, told PTI that he had received an email stating that Anmol Bishnoi had been “removed” from the United States. "This means he is not in the United States and should be brought to India and tried for his crimes," the former MLA said. Baba Siddique’s murder case

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on the night of 12 October 2024 outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra. Several individuals linked to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi — Anmol’s elder brother, currently in prison — have been arrested in connection with the murder. Anmol Bishnoi: Accused in multiple high-profile cases Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of operating a global criminal network from behind bars. Anmol is wanted by Indian authorities in several major cases, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the 2024 firing outside Salman Khan’s home, and the assassination of politician Baba Siddique in October 2024.