Home / India News / India fast emerging preferred destination in space sector: Jitendra Singh

India fast emerging preferred destination in space sector: Jitendra Singh

Singh said that India's most significant contribution has been the application of space technology for governance and citizen welfare

Jitendra Singh
He said the unlocking of the space sector has brought start-ups, students, industry and citizens into what was once a closed domain. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is fast emerging as a preferred global destination for space sector engagement and investment, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the India International Space Conclave, Singh said India's space sector was undergoing a decisive transformation and the government's reforms have created an enabling ecosystem where talent, technology and investment can converge to shape the future of the space economy.

Reforms introduced since 2019, including opening the sector to private players, establishing IN-SPACe as a single-window regulatory body and releasing the space policy in 2023, have helped India expand its role in the global space landscape, the minister said.

He said the unlocking of the space sector has brought start-ups, students, industry and citizens into what was once a closed domain.

Singh said that India's most significant contribution has been the application of space technology for governance and citizen welfare.

Nearly 70 per cent of India's space applications now support ease of living, he said, citing Gati Shakti for infrastructure planning, SWAMITVA for land mapping, satellite-enabled disaster management, telemedicine in remote regions and railway safety systems that can detect obstructions well in advance.

At the India International Space Conclave organised by the Indian Space Association (ISpA), Viasat announced that it will collaborate with state-run BSNL to commercialise its Velaris uncrewed air solutions for the Indian market.

"Viasat's Velaris is a satellite communications service that provides secure and reliable connectivity for uncrewed aircraft to operate beyond visual line of sight," Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India said.

This technology is crucial for enabling the integration of UAVs into commercial airspace. The service operates on Viasat's global L-band satellite network, which is designed for high-reliability, safety-critical applications, Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Police books 175 people in verification drive after Red Fort blast

People should get proper remedy against pharma firms' malpractices: SC

Bhupender Yadav urges rich nations to meet climate funding goals at CoP30

Court frames charges against Nawab Malik in PMLA case linked to Dawood

New AI city to come up in Bidadi, B'luru infra to get ₹1 trn: Shivakumar

Topics :Jitendra Singhspace technologyIsro projects

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story