Another example of shared commitment to preserve heritage: Garcetti

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Monday termed the return of 297 antiquities to India as another example of the "shared commitment" between the two countries to "protect and preserve" the cultural heritage. Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the US has formally handed over 297 antiquities that were stolen or trafficked from India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "It's heartening to witness yet another example of U.S.-India shared commitment to protecting and preserving cultural heritage," Garcetti said in a post on X on Monday. He further termed it another "tangible step" to prevent the illicit trafficking of cultural patrimony after the signing of the 'Cultural Property Agreement' between India and the US in July last.

"The return of these 297 antiquities marks another tangible step forward following the July signing of the first ever 'Cultural Property Agreement' between the U.S. and India, aimed at preventing the illicit trafficking of cultural patrimony. #USIndiaFWD," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the US government and US President Joe Biden for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted strengthening fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties and said, "Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India. @POTUS @JoeBiden."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier said that 297 antiquities were returned back to India on the sidelines of PM Modi's visit and added, "Here we were not just talking about not just Vikas but also Virasat."

Some of the returned antiquities include terracotta vase from Eastern India, Buddha sculpture made of sandstone from UP, Vishnu idol made of bronze from Eastern India, an anthropomorphic figure made of copper from North India, Jain Tirthankara idol made of bronze from South India, apsara sculpture made of sandstone from Central India, stone sculpture made of lime stone from South India, a terracotta conical vase from Eastern India, a terracotta rattle from Eastern India, around 178 terracotta figures from Eastern India, around 47 antiquities from North India and sculptures from Jammu and Kashmir among others.

PM Modi earlier on Sunday (local time) in New York addressed the "Modi and US" program at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, with 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gathering from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.

During his address, PM Modi touched upon various facets of India-US relations, people-to-people ties, and India's rising global stature and economic growth.

In his initial remarks, lauding the contributions of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that Indians contribute to do the most no matter where they are. In his over one-hour-long speech, he also apprised the gathering of how India has become a key player in mobile manufacturi-from being an importer to an exporter, digital public infrastructure adoption. He added that the day is not far when Made in India chips will be available in America.

Later on Sunday (local time), Prime Minister Modi interacted with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cuttiedge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among others.

PM Modi arrived in New York in the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States. On Saturday, PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He will also address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York today.