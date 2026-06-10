Another jolt to TMC as party MP Sushmita Dev resigns from Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha, the second TMC MP to resign this week.

Dev, a former Congress leader who had joined the TMC a few years ago, met Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan and resigned from the membership of the House.

She is the second MP of the TMC to resign this week. Earlier, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had tendered his resignation from the party as well as the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said Dev is likely to quit the TMC and join the BJP. She has also met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.