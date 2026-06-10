President Murmu congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest serving PM

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the unique honour of serving as the longest continuously elected PM of the country and said the landmark occasion stands as a testament to the enduring trust and confidence reposed by people in his leadership.

"Your tenure has been distinguished by far-reaching advancements across governance, economic resilience and social transformation," Murmu said in a post on X.

Modi, who first assumed office on May 26, 2014, has become the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India after surpassing the previous record of 4,398 uninterrupted days held by the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the unique honour of serving as the longest continuously elected Prime Minister of the nation. This landmark occasion stands as a testament to the enduring trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India," the President said. Wide-ranging welfare initiatives have ensured more inclusive and equitable access to development benefits, reaching people at the grassroots, which strongly reflects adherence to the principles of Antyodaya, she said. Of the many initiatives undertaken under your leadership, PM-JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan hold a special place in my heart, Murmu said.

"Your inspiring journey continues to instil hope and renewed confidence in India's strong democratic traditions. I pray for your good health and long life so that you continue to serve the nation, leading it towards the vision of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat," the President said. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also congratulated Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister. "This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey. "Bharat has witnessed remarkable progress under his visionary leadership across every sphere..." Radhakrishnan posted on social media.

The vice president said that while Abraham Lincoln liberated millions from the bondage of slavery, Modi has liberated over 25 crore people from the grip of absolute poverty through inclusive development, bringing hope, opportunity, and dignity to millions of families. Equally significant has been the renewed confidence he has instilled among people by celebrating India's rich heritage, honouring forgotten heroes, preserving cultural traditions, shedding the colonial mindset, and strengthening pride in the civilisational identity, the vice president said. Speaker Om Birla wrote to Prime Minister Modi, describing his tenure as a period of transformational governance, democratic consolidation, economic growth, social reform, and enhanced global stature for India.