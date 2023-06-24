Home / India News / Another under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Khagaria district

Another under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Khagaria district

Claiming that nobody was injured in the accident, the official said a five-member team of experts has been constituted to investigate the cause

Press Trust of India Kishanganj
Bihar under-construction bridge

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Barely three weeks after an under-construction bridge over the Ganga collapsed in Bihar's Khagaria district, a portion of another bridge in Kishanganj district caved-in on Saturday, an official said.

In the incident, which took place around 400 km from state capital Patna, a pillar of the bridge over river Mechi collapsed, said Arvind Kumar, project director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

"The under-construction bridge on NH-327E would have linked Kishanganj and Katihar upon completion", the official said.

Claiming that nobody was injured in the accident, the official said "a five-member team" of experts has been constituted to investigate the cause.

"Prima facie it seems to be an instance of human error during the piling process," the official said.

On June 4, an under-construction bridge, which was supposed to connect Khagaria district with Bhagalpur, had collapsed.

The incident, which claimed the life of a security guard, had evoked a huge outcry since despite an initial deadline of November 2019, it remained incomplete.

The Bihar Engineering Services Association had expressed concern and stressed on the need for "structural audit" of all bridges, complete as well as under-construction, in the state.

Also Read

Bihar bridge collapse: Construction firm's guard missing, feared dead

Bridge collapse: Will recover money from construction firm, says Tejashwi

IIT Roorkee submits probe report over bridge collapse in Bihar's Bhagalpur

19 Bihar passengers missing, 50 dead in Odisha train accident, says DMD

IMD issues heatwave warning in parts of Bihar for 2 days from Tuesday

Monsoon advances till Alibag in Maha, set to hit Mumbai in 48 hours: IMD

Vadodara man arrested for posing as PMO official for kids' school admission

PM Modi's US visit takes bilateral ties to greater heights: Assocham

Protests continue in Assam against delimitation proposals amid dissent

'Drone procurement will strengthen India's aerospace, defence ecosystems'

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharBridge

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story