Home / India News / PM Modi's US visit takes bilateral ties to greater heights: Assocham

PM Modi's US visit takes bilateral ties to greater heights: Assocham

In his inspirational address to the joint sitting of the US Congress, Modi conveyed to the world substantive all-round progress India has made in the most critical areas for our country and the world

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit has taken India-US strategic and commercial relations to greater heights, paving the way for immense opportunities for bilateral engagement, Assocham said on Saturday.

Modi left for Egypt on Saturday after concluding his US State visit during which he held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress.

'Prime Minister's visit is being viewed as a turning point in Indo-US relations in a fast-changing world order which would see both the countries emerge as the most influential economies with strategic prowess in the unfolding international political economy,' Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said.

He observed that while Modi demonstrated India's soft power as he participated in the International Yoga Day at the UN Headquarters in New York, the Prime Minister's personal chemistry with President Biden at the White House demonstrated shared cultural values of the two largest democracies of the world.

'In his inspirational address to the joint sitting of the US Congress, Modi conveyed to the world substantive all-round progress India has made in the most critical areas for our country and the world. These include an inclusive and impressive expansion in the Digital landscape with 850 internet connections, online transactions and tech-enabled governance," Sood said.

He added that the Make In India initiative has started yielding dividends in electronics and strategic space of defence manufacturing, as is evident in the deal between GE Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics for manufacture of fighter jet engines in India.

Also Read

'Drone procurement will strengthen India's aerospace, defence ecosystems'

PM Modi's visit will take India-US ties to next level, says Kamala Harris

PM Modi's US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon

Allow Indians to work on US defence projects, says venture capitalist

PM's foreign policy made world see India as trusted partner: Vaishnaw

Protests continue in Assam against delimitation proposals amid dissent

'Drone procurement will strengthen India's aerospace, defence ecosystems'

We will soon embark on Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0: Jaishankar

Man arrested for making threat calls about 'bombings' in Mumbai, Pune

Amit Shah lays foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh' in J-K's Srinagar

Topics :Narendra ModiUnited StatesAssocham

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story