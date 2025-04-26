Delhi govt to allow ads on 100 footbridges to fund their maintenance

The Delhi government has decided to allow advertising on around 100 Foot Over Bridges (FOB) in a bid to generate additional revenue for their upkeep.

The Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma has directed the department to start working on the project and come up with a proposal so that the extra revenue could help in the better maintenance of these FOBs, which are built on the main roads with heavy traffic flows.

"The idea is to generate just enough revenue for the proper maintenance of the FOBs. Currently many of these are in a poor condition, with their lifts and escalators requiring repairs and overhead plastic roof cracked and discoloured. Through the advertisements, we will fund the upkeep of the bridges," Verma said.

"The plan is to have a revenue-sharing model with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which will give the NOC (no objection certificate) for this project. Currently, there are just a few FOBs -- like the one at Akshardham -- where advertising is allowed. Now around 100 such facilities will be up for advertising," explained a government official.

The PWD had been pulled up by courts on several occasions for the poor condition of FOBs. Many of these bridges lack lifts, have dysfunctional escalators and the overall sanitation around them is poor.

In 2023, the Delhi High Court had criticised that the FOBs were in such a "pathetic condition" that even a healthy person would not be able to use them.

The PWD then assured the court that repairs and necessary changes would be made.

It had announced the formation of a committee to look after the maintenance of these public facilities. The committee came up with a comprehensive plan for maintaining FOBs, which includes cleaning and protecting them from theft and vandalism.