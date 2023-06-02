AP education minister inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Srikakulam

A state-of-the-art 100-bed multi-specialty hospital was inaugurated in this district of Andhra Pradesh by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday.

The minister dedicated the 'Pulsus Vijaya Multi-Speciality Hospital and Research Center', a public-private partnership project, to the nation.

"With an affordable rural healthcare focus, the hospital will provide a comprehensive range of medical specialties, including cardiology, orthopaedics, neurology, oncology, pediatrics, and emergency services," a statement by the Pulsus Group said.

It will also house latest research laboratories, thus facilitating ground-breaking studies and collaborations with academic institutions.

The Pulsus Vijaya Multi-Speciality Hospital and Research has been built at a cost of Rs 50 crore in an area of 25,000 square metres, it said.

The remarkable project is an initiative by the Pulsus Group, a leading advocate for advancing medical knowledge, and partially funded by the Government of Andhra Pradesh under the Aarogyasri Welfare scheme which aims to provide quality healthcare to both developing and developed nations, the statement said.

"The inauguration of Pulsus Vijay Multi-Speciality Hospital and Research Centre marks a significant step towards enhancing the healthcare infrastructure in Srikakulam. I am delighted to be a part of this momentous occasion and believe that this hospital will bring world-class medical services to our citizens, furthering our commitment to their well-being," Satyanarayana said.

Thanking the state government for the initiative, Dr Srinubabu Gedela, CEO, Pulsus Group and promoter of the hospital said the support received from the Aarogyasri scheme has been instrumental in making this vision a reality.

"Their contribution demonstrates the government's commitment to improving healthcare services and empowering communities in need," he said.

Furthermore, Gedela highlighted the hospital's mission, stating, "At Pulsus Vijay Hospital, we are dedicated to offering comprehensive, compassionate, and patient-centred care. Our aim is to raise the standard of healthcare in our region and provide advanced treatment options to our patients besides promoting pioneering research in the healthcare sector. This new facility will make a meaningful difference in people's lives.