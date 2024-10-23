Apex court upholds states' right to regulate taxes on industrial alcohol

In a significant victory for states, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, by an 8:1 majority, upheld the states' right to regulate taxes on industrial alcohol, overruling a 1990 judgment.

The verdict is likely to impact entities involved in the industrial alcohol sector, who will now have to anticipate future regulatory changes.

The court ruled that ‘industrial alcohol’ falls under the definition of ‘intoxicating liquor’ in Entry 8 of List II (State List) of the Constitution, allowing states to regulate and tax it.

A nine-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, and Augustine George Masih, delivered the ruling. Justice Nagarathna delivered a separate dissenting judgment.

The Bench said the meaning of intoxicating liquor under Entry 8 of the State List extends beyond alcoholic beverages or potable alcohol and includes all types of alcohol that can adversely affect public health.

“Alcoholic liquor and intoxicating liquor are consumed, but the entry on intoxicating liquor extends to its manufacturing, etc. Alcoholic liquor is defined by its ingredient, and 'intoxicating' is defined by its effect. Therefore, alcoholic liquor can be covered by the latter if it causes intoxication. The public interest purpose is evident from the construct and evolution of the entry,” the court stated.

The key issue before the Bench was whether states could regulate industrial alcohol or denatured spirits through Entry 8, which gives them power over intoxicating liquors. Meanwhile, Entry 52 of the Union List gives the Central Government the power to regulate industries declared by Parliament to be of public interest.

The court acknowledged that there could be an overlap between these entries and emphasised the need to reconcile them to avoid redundancy. The court held that legislative lists should be interpreted broadly, meaning intoxicating liquor under Entry 8 cannot be restricted to potable alcohol.

In her dissent, Justice Nagarathna said, “The subject of ‘intoxicating liquors’ falls exclusively within the domain of state legislatures, which are also obligated to prevent ‘industrial alcohol’ from being converted into ‘intoxicating liquors’ as an abuse, in accordance with Article 47 of the Constitution.”

She also stated, “The balance between the central and state governments must be viewed in the context of the country’s need to promote economic growth while upholding social rights.”

The majority Bench overruled the 1990 judgment in Synthetics & Chemicals Ltd. v. State of Uttar Pradesh, which had held that ‘intoxicating liquor’ referred only to potable alcohol and that states could not tax industrial alcohol.

“Entry 8 of List II cannot be used to exclude raw materials that go into the production of intoxicating liquor,” the court held.

The matter was referred to a nine-judge Bench in 2007 and pertains to the interpretation of Section 18G of the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951. This provision allows the Central Government to regulate the distribution and pricing of products related to scheduled industries. However, Entry 33(a) of the Concurrent List gives states the power to regulate the trade, production, and distribution of products from industries under Union control.

The court found that Synthetics & Chemicals Ltd. v. State of Uttar Pradesh failed to address Section 18G’s impact on the concurrent powers of the states.

Furthermore, Entry 8 of the State List in the seventh schedule provides states with the power to regulate ‘intoxicating liquor’.

“This is important because the court recognised the public interest in giving state governments more regulatory control over industrial alcohol, which poses a public health concern. One can expect more regulations on the transport, production, possession, and sale of industrial alcohol, with states having more power,” said Shryeshth Ramesh Sharma, Partner, SKV Law Offices.

“By an 8-1 majority, the Supreme Court ruled that states have the power to regulate denatured spirits or industrial alcohol. It was held that ‘industrial alcohol’ includes not just alcohol fit for human consumption but also other alcohol-containing liquids. This is a major win for state governments, as it gives them the ability to combat illegal consumption of industrial alcohol by introducing regulatory changes and imposing taxes. The judgment will impact entities in the industrial alcohol sector, who will now have to anticipate future regulatory changes,” said Kunal Savani, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.