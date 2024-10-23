Life in Mizoram partially affected by 12-hr commercial vehicles' strike

Normal life was partly affected in Mizoram on Wednesday as commercial vehicles, including private buses and maxi-cabs, stayed off the roads because of their 12-hour strike, demanding a reduction in fuel prices.

Ten organisations of vehicle owners and drivers called the strike from 6 am to 6 pm under the banner of the Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU), demanding a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, which were hiked on September 1 in the state.

Normal life was partly affected in state capital Aizawl and some other towns as people faced inconvenience with buses and maxi-cabs staying off the road.

However, state-run buses operated as usual, an official said, adding that services of two-wheeler taxis were also normal.

No untoward incident was reported during the strike, he said.

The state government hiked VAT on petrol from 5.23 per cent to 10 per cent and on diesel from 16.36 per cent to 18 per cent with effect from September 1. Besides, the government also imposed a new levy of Rs 2 per litre on both diesel and petrol as a social infrastructure and services cess, and another Rs 2 per litre for road maintenance.

Accordingly, petrol prices rose from Rs 93.68 to Rs 99.24 per litre, while diesel rates increased to Rs 88.02 from Rs 80.30.

MCVU president PC Malsawma said they had repeatedly appealed to the state government to roll back the hike.

He said a delegation of the union also met CM Lalduhoma three times and Taxation Minister Vanlalthlana over the issue, but they did not pay any heed to their requests.

Malsawma said the government's decision to hike fuel prices was inappropriate, considering the dilapidated condition of roads across the state.

The government said the revenue generated from the hike was meant for the welfare of the people.