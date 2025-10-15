APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Why it's marked as World Students' Day

APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary 2025: Every year on October 15, India celebrates World Students’ Day to mark the birth anniversary of Every year on October 15, India celebrates World Students’ Day to mark the birth anniversary of Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam who is fondly remembered as the People’s President, a visionary scientist, and a lifelong teacher. He firmly believed that “dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action,” inspiring generations to pursue knowledge with purpose.

Dr Kalam dedicated his life to empowering youth through education, innovation, and hard work. His books, speeches, and teachings continue to motivate students to dream big and contribute to the nation’s progress.

World Students’ Day is a tribute to his enduring legacy and serves as a reminder that education is the most powerful tool for creating change and building a better future.

PM Modi on APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as a visionary who ignited young minds and inspired our nation to dream big". Modi further added, "His life reminds us that humility and hard work are vital for success. May we continue to build the India he envisioned…an India that is strong, self-reliant and compassionate.” About World Students’ Day On Wednesday, October 15, we celebrate World Students' Day 2025. The day honours Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's belief that a country's success and development are largely dependent on its students.

Dr Kalam, who was born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 1931, rose from humble beginnings to become the 11th President of India and one of the country's most famous scientists. Known as the Missile Man of India, he was a strong believer in developing young people and inspiring them to strive for greatness with humility and commitment. ALSO READ: SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2025 to be out today, steps to download & more "Empowering Students as Agents of Innovation and Change" is the theme for World Students' Day in 2025. Dr Kalam's enduring message, "You have to dream before your dreams can come true," is consistent with the concept.

Significance of World Students' Day in India In India, October 15 is observed as World Students’ Day, celebrated in honour of Kalam’s enduring legacy. While the day is widely marked across the country, it is not officially recognised by the United Nations. ALSO READ: Diwali Holidays 2025: Schools across India to break for holidays; list here The occasion reflects Dr Kalam’s lifelong dedication to empowering students through knowledge, discipline, and moral values. It celebrates his belief that education instils confidence, nurtures creativity, and inspires young minds to contribute meaningfully to society. World Students’ Day 2025 wishes and quotes • “Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.” — Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

• “If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.” — Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam • “Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.” • “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual.” • Happy World Students’ Day! May you continue to learn, grow, and dream big. • Let us celebrate this day by emulating Dr Kalam's vision of being lifelong learners. • Knowledge is the real power; continue discovering, asking questions, and innovating. • To all the students, believe in yourself, for you are the world's future.

• May Dr Kalam's words inspire you to success and wisdom. • Wishing every learner courage, curiosity, and strength on World Students' Day. • Let us celebrate the joy of curiosity and the spirit of learning today! • Be humble in your successes and fearless in the quest for knowledge. • Happy World Students' Day! Let your dreams live on and your goals remain high. • The future is for those who learn, change, and inspire others. • “The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.” • “Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.”