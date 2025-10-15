Home / India News / Fire erupts at residential building in Mumbai, 2 suffer from suffocation

Fire erupts at residential building in Mumbai, 2 suffer from suffocation

The blaze was reported in a flat on the second floor of Atul Cooperative Housing Society Ltd at Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon area at 3.53 am

Two persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Two persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai early on Wednesday, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported in a flat on the second floor of Atul Cooperative Housing Society Ltd at Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon area at 3.53 am, they said.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the blaze by 4.15 am, a civic official said.

Two persons -- Rameela Saha (65) and Krunal Saha (40) -- suffered from suffocation due to the smoke. They were admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital and their condition was stable, the official said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring, installations, an air-conditioning unit, household articles, wooden furniture, mattresses, and books in a bedroom of the second-floor flat, as per the officials.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, they said.

This was the second fire incident reported on Wednesday in the metropolis, after a blaze at the popular Crawford Market in south Mumbai.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

