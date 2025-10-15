Fire erupts at residential building in Mumbai, 2 suffer from suffocation

Two persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai early on Wednesday, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported in a flat on the second floor of Atul Cooperative Housing Society Ltd at Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon area at 3.53 am, they said.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the blaze by 4.15 am, a civic official said.

Two persons -- Rameela Saha (65) and Krunal Saha (40) -- suffered from suffocation due to the smoke. They were admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital and their condition was stable, the official said.