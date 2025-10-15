SC allows offline sale of green crackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali

The Supreme Court on Wednesday eased its ban on green firecrackers and permitted their offline sale in Delhi-NCR; however, with certain conditions, news agency PTI reported.

The court has allowed the use of green crackers on Diwali and the day before the festival as well. Delhi residents will be allowed to burst the crackers from October 18 to 21, between 6 pm and 10 pm. The court has also directed that the green crackers being sold should have QR codes. No crackers from outside Delhi-NCR can be sold in the national capital and if found, the licences of sellers will be suspended, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said.

The court observed that firecrackers are smuggled into Delhi-NCR and cause more damage than green firecrackers."We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment", the apex court noted. The top court has also directed the patrol teams to conduct regular checks on cracker manufacturing, adding that their QR codes have to be uploaded on sites. Additionally, the court has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution control boards (PCBs) of NCR to monitor air quality in the capital from October 18. Reports related to pollution levels must be submitted after Diwali, the top court directed.

The decision comes after the apex court reserved its verdict last week, after it allowed the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital for five days during Diwali on a trial basis. It is the first time in nearly five years that the fireworks will be allowed. When were firecrackers banned in Delhi? In November 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a blanket ban on all types of firecrackers in the national capital and other highly polluted areas to curb pollution and protect public health. In April 2024, the Supreme Court imposed a year-long ban on crackers, observing that a short-term ban around Diwali would not be effective. The court also said that any relaxation for green crackers should only be granted with clear evidence of environmental benefit.

What are green crackers? A low-emission alternative to conventional firecrackers, green crackers are designed to curb air pollution while still leaving room for people to celebrate festivals. These green crackers are developed using scientific standards set by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). Delhi Chief Minister welcomes SC's order Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has welcomed the apex court's order. Expressing gratitude to the court, in a post on X, Gupta wrote, "We express our gratitude to the Supreme Court for granting permission to use green firecrackers in the capital at the special request of the Delhi government. This decision respects the sentiments and enthusiasm of the public during sacred festivals like Diwali, while also reflecting a balanced approach towards environmental protection."