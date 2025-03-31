April-June expected to be hotter than usual, more heatwave days likely: IMD

India is expected to have a hotter-than-usual summer this year, with both maximum and minimum temperatures projected to be ‘above normal’ over most parts of the country during the April–June period, coupled with a higher number of heatwave days in central and eastern India and the north-western plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

This might not have a very big impact on the standing rabi harvest, as most major crops have already been harvested. However, late-sown varieties of wheat—particularly in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh—might face moisture stress if temperatures rise abnormally in the next few days.

Prices of perishable food items might also be affected if temperatures rise abnormally during the summer months.

“Usually, in April–June, India experiences 4–7 heatwave days, but this year it will be higher by 2–4 days and can even go up to 10 days in eastern India,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters.

For April alone, Mohapatra said India normally experiences 1–3 days of heatwaves, but this year it could be 3–6 days.

States likely to see above-normal heatwave days include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The met department also said the El Niño–Southern Oscillation is expected to remain ‘neutral’ over the next three months and also during the monsoon season, with ‘no chance’ of an El Niño developing.

“The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is also expected to be ‘neutral’ during the monsoon months,” Mohapatra added. The IMD will release its first long-range forecast for the 2025 monsoon season by the middle of next month, wherein it will detail the monsoon forecast.

Meanwhile, for April alone, the IMD said above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to prevail over most parts of the country, except extreme north-west India.

As for rainfall in April, the IMD said normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of north-west India, west central India, peninsular India, and north-east India.

Below-normal rainfall is likely in the rest of the country.

The long-period average (LPA) of rainfall over north India and the country as a whole during April, based on data from 1971–2020, is 39.2 millimetres.

Meanwhile, in March 2025, Mohapatra said the all-India maximum temperature was the 14th highest since 1901, while minimum temperatures ranked 12th highest and mean temperature was 11th highest.

Experts have warned that India should prepare for a peak electricity demand growth of 9 to 10 per cent this summer, with the country expected to experience a higher number of heatwave days.

Last year, the all-India peak electricity demand crossed 250 gigawatts (GW) on May 30 — 6.3 per cent higher than projections.

Climate change-induced heat stress is one of the key factors driving electricity demand.